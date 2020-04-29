Asio Capital LLC Purchases 1,448 Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,748 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Laboratory Corp. of America makes up approximately 1.4% of Asio Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $1,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in LH. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Montgomery Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,710 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Corp. of America by 69.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 593 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 63,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,058,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its position in Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 3,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Monday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Laboratory Corp. of America from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laboratory Corp. of America has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.54.

In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total transaction of $56,326.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares in the company, valued at $56,326.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 26,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.76, for a total value of $5,024,655.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,161 shares in the company, valued at $7,810,711.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LH opened at $175.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $196.36. The company has a market cap of $15.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $138.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.08.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

