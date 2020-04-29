Asio Capital LLC Purchases 821 Shares of Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Asio Capital LLC boosted its position in Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the quarter. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ULTA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $142,743,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at about $137,539,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 44.8% in the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,003,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $176,323,000 after acquiring an additional 310,605 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 791,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,243,000 after acquiring an additional 257,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,549.6% in the first quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 244,843 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,019,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $285.00 to $235.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $265.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Ulta Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $307.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.88.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $218.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.38. Ulta Beauty Inc has a twelve month low of $124.05 and a twelve month high of $368.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $190.54 and a 200-day moving average of $240.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by $0.16. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 36.75%. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty retailer to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

