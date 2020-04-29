Asio Capital LLC Purchases 9,060 Shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF)

Asio Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Capital One Financial Corp. (NYSE:COF) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,060 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,593,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 1,352.4% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kleber Santos sold 2,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.08, for a total transaction of $97,490.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,856.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on COF. Nomura Securities upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $111.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $92.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded Capital One Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $76.00 price objective (down previously from $86.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research note on Friday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.39.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $63.75 on Wednesday. Capital One Financial Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $38.00 and a fifty-two week high of $107.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.80.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported ($3.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($5.92). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 5.72% and a net margin of 8.26%. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corp. will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

