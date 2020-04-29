Asio Capital LLC Raises Stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Asio Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 21,060.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,060 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,710 shares during the period. Uber Technologies accounts for approximately 1.7% of Asio Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Asio Capital LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $771,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,599,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,503,542.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $6,565,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,100,000 shares of company stock valued at $65,398,000 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE UBER opened at $30.12 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion and a PE ratio of -3.63. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $47.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Uber Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.19.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

