AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of AssetMark Financial Holdings (NYSE:AMK) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.00.

AMK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Get AssetMark Financial alerts:

Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $22.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 41.31. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.02. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $13.94 and a twelve month high of $34.02.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $111.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.80 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AssetMark Financial will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 3,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $100,631.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 550,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,179,427.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles G. Goldman sold 4,859 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.85, for a total value of $125,605.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,481,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,159,131.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 177,453 shares of company stock valued at $4,146,127 over the last 90 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,672 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of AssetMark Financial by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.78% of the company’s stock.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

Featured Article: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for AssetMark Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AssetMark Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.