AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in AstraZeneca plc (NYSE:AZN) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 384,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70,676 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $17,193,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in AstraZeneca by 223.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AZN. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, February 28th. FIG Partners started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. They issued a “reduce” rating on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.33.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $135.10 billion, a PE ratio of 96.17, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. AstraZeneca plc has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $52.32.

AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca plc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.29%.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand1/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR, Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo, and Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

