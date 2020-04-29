AtriCure’s (ATRC) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at BTIG Research in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $45.00 price objective on the medical device company’s stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.72% from the company’s current price.

ATRC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on AtriCure from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised AtriCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on AtriCure in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine upgraded AtriCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.89.

Get AtriCure alerts:

ATRC stock traded up $2.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $41.39. The stock had a trading volume of 918,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,076. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.51 and a beta of 0.55. AtriCure has a 52 week low of $22.57 and a 52 week high of $44.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $44.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.60 million. AtriCure had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 16.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that AtriCure will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark A. Collar sold 4,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.07, for a total value of $144,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,106 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,933.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael H. Carrel sold 25,000 shares of AtriCure stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,014,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,794,530. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,930,430 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $192,799,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,313,575 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $63,456,000 after buying an additional 176,025 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AtriCure by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,075,083 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $94,096,000 after buying an additional 314,841 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

About AtriCure

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy and Isolator Synergy Access clamps for the treatment of persistent and long-standing persistent atrial fibrillation concomitant to other open-heart surgical procedures; EPi-Sense guided coagulation system used for the coagulation of tissue; and COBRA Fusion surgical ablation system to combine bipolar temperature-controlled radio frequency energy control with monopolar energy.

Further Reading: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.