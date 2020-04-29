AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Sold by Private Wealth Partners LLC

Private Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 182,779 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 34,958 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after acquiring an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in AT&T by 1,771.7% during the 1st quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 2,408,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 25,036,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $978,445,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,705 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,676,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,444,736. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.08 and a one year high of $39.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.63 and a 200 day moving average of $36.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $42.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on T. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $42.00 to $38.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine upgraded AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.15.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,057,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Insiders have acquired 142,754 shares of company stock valued at $5,037,180 in the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

