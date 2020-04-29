AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:ATDRY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th.

AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR stock opened at $1.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.94. AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.29 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67.

About AUTO TRADER GRP/ADR

Auto Trader Group plc operates in the digital automotive marketplace in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It offers its products to retailers and home traders, and logistics firms; vehicle advertisement on its Websites for private sellers, as well as insurance and loan financing products to consumers; and display advertising on its Websites for manufacturers and their advertising agencies.

