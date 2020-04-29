Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics Ltd – (NASDAQ:AUTL) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $22.67.

AUTL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autolus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on Autolus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,656,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,195,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,985,000 after buying an additional 492,976 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 306.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 315,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 238,150 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 680,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,978,000 after buying an additional 173,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 345,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,393,000 after buying an additional 51,327 shares in the last quarter. 31.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AUTL opened at $9.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $411.10 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.19. Autolus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.78. The company has a current ratio of 9.98, a quick ratio of 9.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.00 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,258.87% and a negative return on equity of 47.61%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics will post -3.01 EPS for the current year.

About Autolus Therapeutics

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing AUTO1, a CD19-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I trial to reduce the risk of severe cytokine release syndrome; AUTO2, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and AUTO3, a dual-targeting programmed T cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

