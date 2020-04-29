Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.67-5.83 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.82. The company issued revenue guidance of approx $14.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $14.60 billion.Automatic Data Processing also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.67-5.83 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $143.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $103.11 and a 1-year high of $182.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.80.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.79%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ADP shares. Moffett Nathanson downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $195.00 to $158.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $140.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $171.90.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.67, for a total value of $574,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,233,767.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $758,924.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Story: What is a price target?

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.