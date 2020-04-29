Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) PT Lowered to $161.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Cfra from $176.00 to $161.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Cfra’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $145.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.91.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP traded up $2.88 on Wednesday, hitting $145.89. 1,759,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,376,496. Automatic Data Processing has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $134.95 and its 200 day moving average is $160.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $444,240.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,968 shares of company stock worth $1,053,475 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KBC Group boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 90.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group now owns 216,642 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,409,000 after purchasing an additional 103,150 shares in the last quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth about $2,295,000. Park National lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Park National now owns 363,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,773,000 after buying an additional 2,758 shares in the last quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management now owns 9,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark raised its holdings in Automatic Data Processing by 417.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark now owns 167,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,471,000 after acquiring an additional 135,212 shares during the last quarter. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Further Reading: Call Option Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.