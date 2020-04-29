Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.77 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 5.67-5.83 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $5.67-5.83 EPS.

ADP stock traded up $2.83 on Wednesday, reaching $145.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,641,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,322. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.72. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $103.11 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The firm has a market cap of $61.40 billion, a PE ratio of 25.77, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADP. UBS Group raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $176.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.91.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total value of $35,057.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,412 shares in the company, valued at $758,924.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,053,475 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

