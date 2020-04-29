AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,740,000 shares, a decrease of 11.7% from the March 31st total of 6,500,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,060,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days. Approximately 7.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other AutoNation news, Director Steven L. Gerard purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.94 per share, with a total value of $39,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,110 shares in the company, valued at $244,033.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Get AutoNation alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its holdings in AutoNation by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 76,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,729,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 40,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of AutoNation by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AN shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of AutoNation from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of AutoNation from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. AutoNation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.40.

Shares of NYSE:AN traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,130,881 shares, compared to its average volume of 991,616. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.22. AutoNation has a one year low of $20.59 and a one year high of $53.19.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts expect that AutoNation will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Story: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.