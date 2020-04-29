AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Short Interest Up 13.2% in April

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 528,500 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the March 31st total of 466,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 338,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSE AZO traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,054.15. 233,154 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 317,023. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $921.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,080.96. AutoZone has a 1-year low of $684.91 and a 1-year high of $1,274.41. The firm has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 95.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $11.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AutoZone will post 61.98 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on AZO shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on AutoZone from $1,350.00 to $1,015.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on AutoZone from $1,275.00 to $1,100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on AutoZone from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upped their price target on AutoZone from $950.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on AutoZone from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,172.87.

In other news, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $886.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,810. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $5,333,210,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,313,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,169,000 after purchasing an additional 31,283 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,610,000 after purchasing an additional 83,222 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,559,000 after purchasing an additional 34,467 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $313,996,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

