AxoGen (AXGN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.20) per share for the quarter. AxoGen has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). AxoGen had a negative net margin of 27.30% and a negative return on equity of 19.53%. The business had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.10 million. AxoGen’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AxoGen to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ AXGN opened at $9.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 6.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $331.82 million, a PE ratio of -12.27 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.17. AxoGen has a 12-month low of $7.16 and a 12-month high of $25.84.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BTIG Research lowered shares of AxoGen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of AxoGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

AxoGen Company Profile

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

