B. Riley Cuts Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Price Target to $50.00

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) had its price target reduced by B. Riley from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential upside of 104.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MATW. BidaskClub cut shares of Matthews International from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine cut Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matthews International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

Get Matthews International alerts:

Shares of Matthews International stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $24.48. The stock had a trading volume of 57,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,958. The company has a market capitalization of $735.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.45 and a beta of 1.37. Matthews International has a 52 week low of $19.02 and a 52 week high of $40.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Matthews International had a positive return on equity of 13.16% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. The company had revenue of $365.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Matthews International will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tunon Alvaro Garcia acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.00 per share, with a total value of $72,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,511. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward M. Brady, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,080. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capstone Asset Management Company lifted its position in shares of Matthews International by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Capstone Asset Management Company now owns 12,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Matthews International by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,077,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,976,000 after acquiring an additional 5,245 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Matthews International by 3.7% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Matthews International by 29.1% in the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 3,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Matthews International by 3.4% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 46,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial products worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment provides brand development and graphic design services, such as visual intellectual properties, packaging, and content creation; brand deployment and activation services, including design and production of merchandising exhibits and shopper experiences in digital and printed media channels; and consulting services to brand owners on workflow best practices, management and technologies, printing quality, measurement, and consistency.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.