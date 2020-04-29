B. Riley Trims WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) Target Price to $25.00

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) had its price target decreased by analysts at B. Riley from $30.00 to $25.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley’s target price points to a potential downside of 2.80% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WSBC. ValuEngine cut WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of WesBanco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “sell” rating on shares of WesBanco in a report on Saturday. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on WesBanco from $41.50 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.75.

Get WesBanco alerts:

NASDAQ:WSBC traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.72. 58,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 279,289. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day moving average is $32.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.17. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $19.05 and a 12-month high of $41.22.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.17). WesBanco had a net margin of 22.72% and a return on equity of 6.94%. The business had revenue of $148.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WesBanco will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald W. Owen bought 3,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $99,407.00. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 12,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in WesBanco by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $557,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of WesBanco by 0.7% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 11,033 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in WesBanco by 0.5% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 16,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG Funds LLC boosted its holdings in WesBanco by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMG Funds LLC now owns 21,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.06% of the company’s stock.

About WesBanco

WesBanco, Inc operates as the holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Featured Article: Candlestick

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.