B. Riley Trims Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Target Price to $14.00

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at B. Riley from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 37.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on XHR. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from $17.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.06.

XHR traded up $0.71 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.17. 27,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,062,822. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $23.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.37 million, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.53.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $282.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.56 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 3.29% and a net margin of 4.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,041,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $162,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 24.5% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 95,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 18,875 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 235,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,423,000 after purchasing an additional 40,223 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 10.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 178,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 16,891 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests primarily in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 40 hotels comprising 11,167 rooms across 17 states.

