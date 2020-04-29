Bain Capital Specialty Finance (BCSF) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Bain Capital Specialty Finance (NYSE:BCSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company had revenue of $54.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Bain Capital Specialty Finance had a net margin of 49.55% and a return on equity of 8.32%. On average, analysts expect Bain Capital Specialty Finance to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance stock opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.33 million, a PE ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.43 and its 200 day moving average is $17.18. Bain Capital Specialty Finance has a 1 year low of $7.11 and a 1 year high of $20.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Bain Capital Specialty Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Ewald purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.12 per share, for a total transaction of $205,440.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,805.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Hough purchased 8,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.74 per share, for a total transaction of $150,088.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,896.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 51,159 shares of company stock worth $852,600 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Bain Capital Specialty Finance from $20.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. Bain Capital Specialty Finance presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

About Bain Capital Specialty Finance

Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc operates as a business development company (BDC) specializing in direct loans to middle-market companies. The fund seeks to invest in senior investments with a first or second lien on collateral, senior first lien, stretch senior, senior second lien, unitranche, mezzanine debt, junior securities, other junior investments, and secondary purchases of assets or portfolios that primarily consist of middle-market corporate debt.

