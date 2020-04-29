Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) Position Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 170,697 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.05% of Ball worth $11,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC lifted its position in Ball by 5.2% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 8,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ball by 2.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 125,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Ball by 28.9% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 3,667 shares during the period. Dudley & Shanley Inc. acquired a new stake in Ball in the first quarter worth approximately $17,090,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Ball by 41.1% in the first quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,436 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Ball alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ball from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.22.

In other Ball news, Chairman John A. Hayes sold 16,491 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,268,652.63. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 502,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,654,786.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE BLL opened at $67.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.08 and a 200-day moving average of $68.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $51.26 and a 1-year high of $82.82.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Ball Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products, and of aerospace and other technologies and services to commercial and governmental customers. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; Food and Aerosol Packaging; and Aerospace.

Featured Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL).

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.