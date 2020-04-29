Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 83 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,243 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.9% of Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,764,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $14,341,133,000 after purchasing an additional 81,768 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,337,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,798,732,000 after purchasing an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,254,922 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,676,066,000 after purchasing an additional 91,374 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,662,488 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,896,820,000 after purchasing an additional 69,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,979,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,983,764,000 after purchasing an additional 19,013 shares during the last quarter. 33.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 45 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,151.24, for a total value of $51,805.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32 shares in the company, valued at $36,839.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 60 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,457.16, for a total value of $87,429.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $565,378.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,820,434 shares of company stock valued at $119,224,927. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $1,233.67 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $1,532.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,187.06 and a 200 day moving average of $1,318.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $9.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.27 by ($1.40). Alphabet had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 21.22%. The firm had revenue of $41.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $9.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 45.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,650.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank cut Alphabet to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $1,700.00 to $1,515.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,546.00 to $1,769.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised Alphabet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,560.00 to $1,680.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,540.86.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

