Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) Shares Purchased by KCS Wealth Advisory

KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon Corp (NYSE:BK) by 26.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,421 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,370 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon comprises approximately 1.0% of KCS Wealth Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. KCS Wealth Advisory’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,025,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 1,205.1% in the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 84.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc sold 197,379 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.31, for a total transaction of $6,969,452.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Bridget E. Engle sold 37,913 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.53, for a total transaction of $1,422,874.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 100,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,759,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Bank of New York Mellon stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $38.02. 7,789,685 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,788,756. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.14. Bank of New York Mellon Corp has a one year low of $26.40 and a one year high of $51.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The bank reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.15. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 21.60% and a return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bank of New York Mellon Corp will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.85%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bank of New York Mellon from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Buckingham Research cut their price target on Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.17.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services to institutions, corporations, and high net worth individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Investment Management and Investment Services. It offers investment management, custody, foreign exchange, fund broker-dealer, collateral and liquidity, clearing, corporate trust, global payment, trade finance, and cash management services, as well as securities finance and depositary receipts.

Featured Article: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.