Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) PT Raised to $42.00 at Raymond James

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $36.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on BANR. ValuEngine lowered Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet cut Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Banner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

NASDAQ BANR opened at $36.96 on Wednesday. Banner has a 52 week low of $27.12 and a 52 week high of $60.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average of $48.99.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.28). Banner had a return on equity of 8.97% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $138.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.10 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Banner will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BANR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter worth $24,192,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Banner by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,368,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,447,000 after acquiring an additional 156,695 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 1,954.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 155,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,033,000 after buying an additional 148,240 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 157.3% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,749,000 after buying an additional 137,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banner by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,275,000 after buying an additional 114,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

About Banner

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

