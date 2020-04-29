Barclays Cuts Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $215.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $230.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.10% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Linde from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Linde in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Linde from $235.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.59.

NYSE:LIN traded up $3.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.11. 722,806 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,264,798. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75. Linde has a 1 year low of $146.71 and a 1 year high of $227.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Linde news, Director Franz Fehrenbach acquired 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $158.72 per share, for a total transaction of $222,208.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,095.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Insiders acquired 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,046,538 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired a new position in shares of Linde during the first quarter worth $242,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 1,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,616 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Linde by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,042 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Linde by 0.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 29,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,187,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

