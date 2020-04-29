Barclays Increases Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target to $37.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Barclays from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential downside of 2.94% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on PFE. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Standpoint Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Sunday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.11.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.12. The stock had a trading volume of 25,122,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,573,777. Pfizer has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $44.56. The firm has a market cap of $212.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.62 and its 200 day moving average is $36.73.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 312,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lowe FS boosted its stake in Pfizer by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe FS now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 144.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 807 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. 71.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

