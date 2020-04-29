Barclays Lowers ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) Price Target to $7.00

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.72% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NLY. ValuEngine lowered ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.42.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

Shares of NLY stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.38. 810,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,003,300. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a positive return on equity of 11.53% and a negative net margin of 57.11%. The business had revenue of $454.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Accident Compensation Corp bought a new position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $10,596,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter worth about $381,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,713,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,070,000 after buying an additional 80,459 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors boosted its position in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Fund Advisors now owns 53,710,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $563,962,000 after acquiring an additional 7,820,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1.8% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,397,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,673,000 after purchasing an additional 25,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

About ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

See Also: Growth Stocks, What They Are, What They Are Not

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.