Barclays Lowers Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) Price Target to $67.00

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) had its price objective reduced by analysts at Barclays from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential downside of 6.15% from the company’s current price.

CERN has been the topic of several other research reports. BidaskClub upgraded Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cerner from $84.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Cerner from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Cerner in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Cerner from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.25.

Shares of Cerner stock traded down $0.37 on Wednesday, reaching $71.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,639,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,066,819. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.18. Cerner has a 1 year low of $53.08 and a 1 year high of $80.90.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Cerner had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 9.30%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cerner will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Randy D. Sims sold 188,780 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $15,102,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.40, for a total transaction of $794,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,844.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 392,180 shares of company stock worth $31,200,356 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cerner by 115.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 185.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cerner by 173.2% during the second quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in Cerner in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. 83.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cerner Corporation provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

