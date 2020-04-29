Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st.

NYSE MCI traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $13.25. 8,112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,300. Barings Corporate Investors has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $17.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.74.

About Barings Corporate Investors

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

