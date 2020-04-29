Barrington Research Reiterates Buy Rating for PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX)

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barrington Research in a research note issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock. Barrington Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 76.77% from the company’s previous close.

PRGX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of PRGX Global from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

NASDAQ:PRGX opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.11. PRGX Global has a 52 week low of $1.77 and a 52 week high of $8.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $80.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.60, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84.

PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). PRGX Global had a negative net margin of 8.08% and a negative return on equity of 7.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PRGX Global will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in PRGX Global by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in PRGX Global by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 10,431 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in PRGX Global by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,643,000 after acquiring an additional 12,954 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in PRGX Global by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 28,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 15,017 shares during the period. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC raised its position in PRGX Global by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Trellus Management Company LLC now owns 187,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 32,566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

