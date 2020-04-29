BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Acquires 4,953 Shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,200 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 4,953 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 0.7% of BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $9,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DIS opened at $106.21 on Wednesday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $79.07 and a one year high of $153.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $191.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.62.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.84 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 10.23%. The company’s revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cfra dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.80.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

