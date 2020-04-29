BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Raises Stock Position in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 23.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,531 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,610 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust were worth $1,380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,494,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,457,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 123,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,640 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 220,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,736,000 after acquiring an additional 24,250 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 74,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,807,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Assets Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in AmeriCold Realty Trust by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC now owns 502,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,600,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have weighed in on COLD. Bank of America lowered shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $42.50 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of AmeriCold Realty Trust in a report on Monday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE:COLD opened at $32.29 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a PE ratio of 134.54, a P/E/G ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.89. AmeriCold Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $23.30 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from AmeriCold Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. AmeriCold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.79%.

AmeriCold Realty Trust Company Profile

Americold is the world's largest owner and operator of temperature-controlled warehouses. Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Americold owns and operates 155 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 918.7 million refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, and Argentina.

