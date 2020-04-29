BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,614 shares during the quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,464,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,945,000 after buying an additional 653,877 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,252,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,706,000 after acquiring an additional 403,385 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,129,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,688,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 516,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,631,000 after buying an additional 215,948 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EWU opened at $25.14 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52-week low of $19.51 and a 52-week high of $34.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.65 and a 200 day moving average of $30.45.

