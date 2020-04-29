BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. Reduces Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. reduced its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,126 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,294 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Gs Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 543.5% during the fourth quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 299.3% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 575 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.61% of the company’s stock.

XOM opened at $44.97 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $80.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $39.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.59. The company has a market cap of $185.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 1.26.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on XOM. HSBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Berenberg Bank set a $63.00 price target on Exxon Mobil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Argus downgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.26.

In other news, VP Neil W. Duffin purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.41 per share, with a total value of $1,092,300.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 571,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,795,571.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Darren W. Woods purchased 2,858 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.53 per share, with a total value of $172,994.74. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 41,629 shares of company stock valued at $1,666,295. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

