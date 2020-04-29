BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) Declares $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th.

BCB Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 64.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect BCB Bancorp to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.

Shares of BCB Bancorp stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $10.91. 10,940 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,489. BCB Bancorp has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average is $12.43. The firm has a market cap of $180.43 million, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 0.84.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.10). BCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $19.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.85 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that BCB Bancorp will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Joseph J. Brogan purchased 3,150 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.78 per share, with a total value of $40,257.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 350,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,479,747.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last quarter, insiders bought 10,561 shares of company stock worth $121,082. Insiders own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BCBP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. ValuEngine downgraded BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. DA Davidson cut BCB Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of BCB Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for BCB Community Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides banking products and services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including interest and non-interest bearing demand, NOW, savings and club, money market, term certificate, interest bearing checking, and individual retirement accounts.

