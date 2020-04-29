BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,120,000 shares, a growth of 16.1% from the March 31st total of 4,410,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.

NYSE:BCE opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BCE has a 12 month low of $31.66 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The company has a market cap of $37.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.62.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that BCE will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.6267 per share. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.12%. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 94.32%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BCE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on shares of BCE in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.55.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of BCE during the 4th quarter valued at $142,032,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of BCE by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,850,591 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $734,336,000 after acquiring an additional 419,801 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of BCE by 51.5% during the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,138,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,726,000 after purchasing an additional 386,696 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BCE by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,973,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,489,000 after purchasing an additional 356,959 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in BCE by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,305,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $384,952,000 after purchasing an additional 325,345 shares in the last quarter. 44.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

