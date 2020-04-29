BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Purchased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 303,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,148 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in BCE were worth $12,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chesapeake Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 29,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 6.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 454,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,020,000 after purchasing an additional 28,284 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in shares of BCE during the fourth quarter valued at $6,235,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BCE by 177.9% during the fourth quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 13,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 8,908 shares during the period. 44.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BCE alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BCE. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price (down previously from $64.00) on shares of BCE in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. UBS Group decreased their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research cut BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BCE presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.55.

NYSE:BCE opened at $40.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. BCE Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.66 and a 1-year high of $49.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.62.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. BCE had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 12.84%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. BCE’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.6267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.32%.

BCE Company Profile

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

See Also: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.