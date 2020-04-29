Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Acquires 15,958 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 53.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,958 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 12.9% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,906,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,565,654 shares in the last quarter. J. Goldman & Co LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $239,521,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 960,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,610,000 after purchasing an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,288,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,588,185,000 after purchasing an additional 529,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,483,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,875,000 after purchasing an additional 456,966 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $286.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $265.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $305.05. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $220.28 and a 52 week high of $340.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $1.5314 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $6.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.