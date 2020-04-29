Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Acquires 61,940 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF) by 23.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,940 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF comprises 9.3% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC owned 1.26% of iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF worth $8,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,408,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,020,000 after buying an additional 67,931 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 680,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,466,000 after buying an additional 235,234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF by 471.7% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA LRGF opened at $29.37 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.24. iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA ETF has a one year low of $22.52 and a one year high of $35.88.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.1454 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

