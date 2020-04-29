Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Has $2.96 Million Stock Holdings in DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of DURECT Co. (NASDAQ:DRRX) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,910,650 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 254,654 shares during the quarter. DURECT accounts for about 3.2% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC owned approximately 0.98% of DURECT worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in DURECT by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 410,325 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 97,025 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in DURECT by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,487 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 42,902 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp bought a new position in DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at about $133,000. State Street Corp raised its position in DURECT by 4.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 107,701 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in DURECT in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

In other DURECT news, major shareholder Lp Bleichroeder bought 77,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, with a total value of $131,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on DRRX shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of DURECT in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on DURECT in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, ValuEngine raised DURECT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.40.

NASDAQ DRRX opened at $2.20 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.00. DURECT Co. has a one year low of $0.50 and a one year high of $3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.20 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

DURECT (NASDAQ:DRRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). DURECT had a negative return on equity of 100.24% and a negative net margin of 69.61%. The business had revenue of $10.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.55 million. Equities analysts expect that DURECT Co. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

About DURECT

DURECT Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops medicines based on its epigenetic regulator and pharmaceutical programs. The company offers ALZET product line that consists of osmotic pumps and accessories used for experimental research in mice, rats, and other laboratory animals; and a range of biodegradable polymers for pharmaceutical and medical device clients for use as raw materials in their products under the LACTEL brand.

