Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 100,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,259,000. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF makes up approximately 6.8% of Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC owned 0.06% of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWI. Cypress Wealth Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 33.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,771,000 after purchasing an additional 23,171 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the first quarter valued at $394,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 104.1% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 245,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,439,000 after purchasing an additional 125,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SYM FINANCIAL Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 12.7% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 14,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,593 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $68.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.26. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a one year low of $53.31 and a one year high of $81.75.

