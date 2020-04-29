Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Jadestone Energy (OTCMKTS:JADSF)

Jadestone Energy (OTCMKTS:JADSF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

About Jadestone Energy

Jadestone Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, development, and exploration and appraisal activities in Australia, Vietnam, and the Philippines. Its producing assets are primarily located in the Carnarvon and Vulcan basins, offshore Western Australia. Jadestone Energy Inc is headquartered in Singapore.

