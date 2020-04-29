Berenberg Bank Reiterates “Buy” Rating for BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)

BRITVIC PLC/S (OTCMKTS:BTVCY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BRITVIC PLC/S in a report on Friday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRITVIC PLC/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BTVCY traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,762 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,531. BRITVIC PLC/S has a twelve month low of $12.97 and a twelve month high of $27.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.95.

BRITVIC PLC/S Company Profile

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes soft drinks primarily in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, and Brazil. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, energy drinks, and flavored water.

