Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) Short Interest Update

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 598,000 shares, a growth of 15.5% from the March 31st total of 517,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,684 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,543 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 15,606 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 30,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $17.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $776.63 million, a PE ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.48 and its 200-day moving average is $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $33.72.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $114.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.50 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.81%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.75.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Company Profile

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

