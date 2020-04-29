Bio-Rad Laboratories (BIO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.77 per share for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories has set its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance at EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.12). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a net margin of 76.08% and a return on equity of 4.06%. The business had revenue of $624.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.50 million. On average, analysts expect Bio-Rad Laboratories to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories stock opened at $430.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $368.32. Bio-Rad Laboratories has a 12 month low of $281.66 and a 12 month high of $450.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BIO shares. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $440.00 to $385.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $435.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $414.00.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products and solutions for the life science research and clinical diagnostic markets in Europe, the Pacific Rim, the United States, and internationally. The company offers products and systems to separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as to identify, analyze, and purify components.

