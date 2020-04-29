Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL Increases Stock Position in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL lifted its holdings in Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 21.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,254 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,925 shares during the period. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Welch Group LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 68,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 41,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $878,000 after acquiring an additional 11,959 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in Bank of America in the 1st quarter worth about $833,000. Glenview Trust Co grew its stake in Bank of America by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 520,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,059,000 after acquiring an additional 60,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 102,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,177,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price target on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.68.

NYSE:BAC opened at $23.89 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.30. Bank of America Corp has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $35.72. The company has a market cap of $212.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.70.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.20). Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.64%. The firm had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.58 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.49%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

