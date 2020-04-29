BitCoen Hits 24-Hour Volume of $187.00 (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded up 4.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. Over the last seven days, BitCoen has traded 10.5% higher against the US dollar. BitCoen has a market cap of $78,842.34 and approximately $187.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitCoen coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0113 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges including BitFlip and Sistemkoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $161.57 or 0.01990325 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001407 BTC.

DAO.Casino (BET) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,104.82 or 0.99839897 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 45.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitCoen Coin Profile

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen. The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io.

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin and BitFlip. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

