Bitcoinus (BITS) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $2.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded down 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 29th. One Bitcoinus token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and IDEX. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $6,954.62 and approximately $2.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 42.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00035056 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00038732 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,091.98 or 0.99681720 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000183 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00065944 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000748 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 17th, 2014. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com. Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz.

Bitcoinus Token Trading

Bitcoinus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

