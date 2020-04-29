Bitcore Price Tops $0.22 on Major Exchanges (BTX)

Bitcore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. Bitcore has a total market cap of $3.92 million and $440.00 worth of Bitcore was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcore has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00002724 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, QBTC, Exrates and Trade Satoshi.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8,117.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.43 or 0.02555208 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $249.93 or 0.03078782 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.85 or 0.00577134 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00793023 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00012906 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00080116 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00025985 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.22 or 0.00557039 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcore Coin Profile

Bitcore is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2017. Bitcore’s total supply is 18,221,506 coins and its circulating supply is 17,720,547 coins. Bitcore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcore is bitcore.cc.

Buying and Selling Bitcore

Bitcore can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Bit-Z, CoinExchange, HitBTC, CryptoBridge, Exrates, Cryptopia and QBTC. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcore using one of the exchanges listed above.

