BitSend Price Hits $0.0044 on Top Exchanges (BSD)

BitSend (CURRENCY:BSD) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 29th. One BitSend coin can now be purchased for $0.0044 or 0.00000054 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, Bittrex, Upbit and SouthXchange. In the last week, BitSend has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. BitSend has a total market cap of $118,634.37 and approximately $237.00 worth of BitSend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $83.84 or 0.01032797 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00052498 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00250623 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002041 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000737 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitSend Profile

BitSend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. BitSend’s total supply is 27,041,525 coins. The official website for BitSend is www.bitsend.info. BitSend’s official Twitter account is @Bit_send.

BitSend Coin Trading

BitSend can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Livecoin, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitSend directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitSend should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitSend using one of the exchanges listed above.

